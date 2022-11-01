Varun Dhawan calls Bhediya’s Bhaskar the ‘wildest character’ he has ever played: ‘I agreed after hearing just one line…’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan steps into a new genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, where he plays Bhaskar, who is a werewolf. While Varun has starred in several comedy films including Coolie No 1 and Judwaa 2, horror-comedy was a new subject for him. Nevertheless, the actor took it as a challenge as he wishes to “entertain through a diverse array of roles”.

Varun Dhawan said in a statement, “I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I’ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands on with the whole process. My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. Bhediya is the most important addition to that endeavour.” The trailer has received much praise for the quirky comedy and one-liners.

Backed by Maddock Films and directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The film is releasing in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022. It is reportedly connected to the Stree universe. A sequel to Stree is in the works and Varun’s werewolf is expected to make an appearance.