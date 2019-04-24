Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and others wish the Kalank actor

Varun Dhawan celebrates his 32nd birthday today. Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and others took to Twitter to wish the actor on his special day.

Advertising

Alia Bhatt wished her Kalank co-star on Instagram. She wrote, “Happiest birthday my partner in crime… hope you have the most amazing day filled with wonder and joy… and hope you have an even better year.”

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the student I will always be crushing on”

Taapsee Pannu shared a photo giving a throwback to Judwaa 2. She wrote, “Here’s to turning an year older, wiser and sexier.”

Advertising

Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable photo and wrote, “My Brother from another Mother… Humare Guruji, our #VDin3D the street dancer, the coolie, the marketer, the child who refuses to grow up… Happy Birthday @varundvn hope u lay the smack down on this coming year !!! Ps – This amazing double role image brought to u by @shanoosharmarahihai !!!”

Kartik Aaryan wished Varun Dhawan with a tweet that read, “Happy birthday my golden hearted friend @Varun_dvn, Keep spreading laughter and happiness”

Producer Tanuj Garg wished Varun on Instagram. He shared a photo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, my dead VD. Have the best one yet and stay the gem you are!”

Also read | Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to star in Coolie No 1 remake

Dharma Production posted a short video giving a throwback to Varun Dhawan’s cinematic journey. They captioned the video, “From a charming student #Rohan to a fearless #Zafar, his journey has been #FirstClass! Here’s wishing the rockstar of your heart, @Varun_dvn a very happy birthday from the #Dharma family! #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan”

On the work front, Varun, who was last seen in Kalank, is gearing up for the remake of Coolie No.1. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, was announced on his birthday.