Arjun Kapoor shares a hilarious birthday wish for ‘shirtless wonder’ Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday and Arjun Kapoor found this as the perfect moment to introduce Varun’s nickname “shirtless wonder” to his fans and followers.

Arjun Kapoor wished Varun by sharing a quirky video in which he compared the “shirtless wonder of Juhu” to Mowgli.

Riteish Deshmukh shared an artwork depicting Dhawan and captioned the photo, “Wishing the energy & talent ki dukaan @varundvn a great great birthday! Stay healthy, stay safe.”

Madhuri Dixit shared a photo with Varun on Twitter and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn. May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lot’s of love.”

Tiger Shroff chose to wish Varun via an Instagram story. He wrote beside a photo of the two together, “Happy bday @varundvn have an amazing year ahead, lots of love stay healthy.”

Nora Fatehi also shared Varun via an Instagram story. She wrote beside a photo of them together, simply, “Happy birthday”.

Sophie Choudhary tweeted a photo with Varun and wrote, “Happy happy bday to this adorable, supremely talented, thoda sa naughty & super cute guy… Big love VD!! Good health, success and animal flow galore @Varun_dvn #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan.”

Hiten Tejwani tweeted, “Happy birthday buddy @Varun_dvn ..have an awesome one ..be blessed ..take care and be safe.. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. He has Raj Mehta’s romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya in his kitty.