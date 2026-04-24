Varun Dhawan’s fierce warning as he opens up about his ‘dead serious’ shift after becoming a girl dad, facing guilt

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The actor has often shared how becoming a parent has transformed his perspective on life. Varun embraced fatherhood after welcoming his daughter, Lara, with wife Natasha Dalal in June 2024. He has been candid about the emotional shifts that come with being a ‘girl dad,’ admitting that it has made him “dead serious” about her safety, adding that he would do anything to protect her.

From openly discussing the challenges of caring for a newborn to expressing an intense sense of protectiveness toward his daughter, Varun has described the journey as both overwhelming and beautiful. As he celebrates another year, here’s a look at his role as a doting dad in real life.

Since becoming a father, Varun Dhawan has repeatedly shared how the experience has reshaped his perspective on life, work, and priorities. In interviews and public appearances, he has spoken about the overwhelming sense of responsibility and joy, admitting that fatherhood brings a “different kind of happiness you can’t really explain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He has described the feeling as grounding, saying it makes him more conscious of the choices he makes both personally and professionally.

Varun Dhawan’s newfound sense of responsibility

In November 2024, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Varun said that becoming a parent has brought a newfound sense of responsibility.

Varun said, “I think when any individual, any man becomes a parent, for the mother it is a different experience—I feel she becomes a tigress; in that moment, something happens. But as a man, I’d say that when we become parents, for some reason, you feel a protective towards your daughter. I am sure you feel it for sons also, but towards a daughter… If anyone causes even so much (little) harm to her, I’d kill them. I am dead serious when I say that. Literally, I’d kill them.”

Varun Dhawan being a doting dad

Earlier that year, Varun revealed the name of his baby girl, Lara, during a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. During his appearance, the doting father also showcased his creative side by singing a lullaby he had composed for his daughter.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Varun also spoke about fatherhood in a lighter vein, saying, “I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two. I am learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she starts crying, I feel terrified. At night, when you are exhausted and she starts crying, I pretend to get up—but Natasha gets up before me and goes to soothe her. No, no… but you have to go because you feel anxious.”

Varun’s appreciation for wife Natasha Dalal

Story continues below this ad

In an interaction with PTI, Varun opened up about fatherhood, saying, “Being a father, especially to a daughter, is a transformative experience. It changes your perspective. When I became a father, I recalled my mother’s teachings and realised how I could ever be rude to her after seeing how my wife cares for our daughter. It’s been a crazy and wonderful journey.”

Around December 2024, while promoting his film Baby John, Varun spoke about embracing fatherhood, admitting that he is a changed man after seeing Natasha give birth to their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

“Being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. It shakes you completely, making you realise how much your thinking changes,” the actor said while interacting with the media.

Varun Dhawan’s fatherhood and appreciation for his own parents

Varun Dhawan has also spoken about how fatherhood has deepened his appreciation for his own parents, particularly gaining a better understanding of his father, David Dhawan’s protective instincts.

Story continues below this ad

Reflecting on his childhood, he added, “I started understanding my father a little better—his insecurities, his hyper behaviour, his anxiety about, ‘Be home on time.’ He’s calling my mom… He just wanted everyone to be together as a tribe, as a pack. I would never get it; I’d be like, ‘What is his issue? I am not a child, why does he want to keep me near him?’”

Varun once shared how becoming a parent has made him appreciate his mother even more: “All the things your mother used to teach you during childhood start coming back to your mind. When Natasha gave birth to the baby, the first thought that I had was—how could I ever be mean to my mother?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He continued, “How can anyone be rude to their mother, especially after they nurture their child for nine months, after seeing what Natasha has done for the baby? It’s a crazy, wonderful experience. Having a daughter teaches you a lot about life and what actually being a man is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun has also opened up about becoming more emotional, noting that “you start looking at the world differently when you hold your child,” and that even small moments now feel more meaningful.

At the same time, he has acknowledged the challenges, calling parenting a “learning process every single day,” while expressing admiration for his wife and family for their support. Balancing his film career with his new role, he has said that being a dad has made him value time more than ever, adding, “No matter how busy things get, you want to be present for your child,” reflecting a shift toward a more family-first mindset.

At the same time, Varun has spoken about experiencing ‘dad guilt,’ especially when work takes him away, confessing that he often feels he has to “be second” as Natasha naturally takes the lead in caregiving.

Story continues below this ad

In an episode of The Ranveer Show, Varun spoke about “dad guilt,” saying, “Honestly, being a girl dad is also about responsibility. I am in that responsibility phase because my child is going through something. So I am very much in tune with the fact that I have to be there. My wife is there for everything… and that’s a tough thing to compete with. I am used to being excellent at everything. In this, my wife is first and I am second, and I don’t like it—I want to be first here as well… I feel a lot of dad guilt. Even sitting here right now, I feel a lot of guilt.”