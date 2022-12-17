Varun Dhawan opens up on Bhediya’s box office performance: ‘Such a strange year’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about his recent film Bhediya’s box-office performance and has said that he expected the film to do better. On the flip side, the actor also said that apart from the box-office factor, he does movies because sometimes the characters are ‘unmissable’ for him as an actor.

In an interview with Mid-day, the actor revealed that he hit a roadblock and felt burnt out when there was a lockdown in the country. Varun said that he waited for a long time before signing Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal and added that he is proud of these three films.

Talking about Bhediya’s box-office performance, Varun said, “It has been such a strange year, [with films] trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do [better box-office] numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its [collection] is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better.”

The Amar Kaushik directorial comedy-horror film Bhediya made Rs. 64.10 crore at the box-office. The film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.

Varun further added, “Honestly, when I have to cut down my price to do these films, I will do it because a film calls out to [the artiste] in you. My approach is simple — we should make a good film, and the producer should not lose money. Box office is important, but sometimes, I want to do movies because they are unmissable for the actor in me.”

Varun will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.