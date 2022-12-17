scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan opens up on Bhediya’s box office performance: ‘Such a strange year’

Varun Dhawan spoke about his recent film Bhediya's box-office performance saying he is 'grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas.'

bhediya box officeA still from Varun Dhawan's film bhediya.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about his recent film Bhediya’s box-office performance and has said that he expected the film to do better. On the flip side, the actor also said that apart from the box-office factor, he does movies because sometimes the characters are ‘unmissable’ for him as an actor. 

In an interview with Mid-day, the actor revealed that he hit a roadblock and felt burnt out when there was a lockdown in the country. Varun said that he waited for a long time before signing  Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal and added that he is proud of these three films.

 

Talking about Bhediya’s box-office performance, Varun said, “It has been such a strange year, [with films] trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do [better box-office] numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its [collection] is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better.”

The Amar Kaushik directorial comedy-horror film Bhediya made Rs. 64.10 crore at the box-office. The film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.  

Varun further added, “Honestly, when I have to cut down my price to do these films, I will do it because a film calls out to [the artiste] in you. My approach is simple — we should make a good film, and the producer should not lose money. Box office is important, but sometimes, I want to do movies because they are unmissable for the actor in me.”

Varun will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. 

