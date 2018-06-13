Varun Dhawan: Will never be considered best actor even if I win awards

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Sui Dhaga. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Sui Dhaga. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Since his debut film Student of The Year in 2012, actor Varun Dhawan has been considered as an actor with mass appeal, but it is only Badlapur and this year’s October that lent the much-needed weight to his filmography, which was otherwise filled with out-an-out commercial entertainers.

Varun, however, does not believe he will ever make it to the best actor category even if he wins trophies for his performances. The actor is quick to add that being known as a supreme actor is not on his wish list.

“Honestly, I don’t think even if I win an award, people will consider me the best actor. It doesn’t matter to me if I am considered the best actor. What matters is if people consider me a good human being. At the end of the day, that’s the connect one has with an audience. As an actor, I try my best. I did October and got the most critical acclaim I ever got in my life. I’m doing my best to balance it,” the actor told reporters at an event.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film is Sui Dhaga, also starring Anushka Sharma. The YRF will see the actor in the role of a tailor. Varun will be later seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and AdIitya Roy Kapur. He also has the third installment of dance franchise ABCD, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

