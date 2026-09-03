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‘Kheti shuru’: Varun Dhawan gets hands muddy in his paddy fields. See pics
Last seen on the big screen in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan is now leading a farm life in his newly-bought property.
Varun Dhawan has entered a new phase in his life – the farming phase. The actor has donned the hat of a farmer, and bought a farm for himself, which he touts as the “biggest” achievement of his life. On August 19, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor took to his Instagram account to announce this news to the world. This move by Varun, was received with a lot of love by his industry friends and fans.
On Thursday morning, Varun Dhawan posted some scenic pictures from his farm where he is seen in a white kurta pyjama, hoe (an ancient agricultural tool) held in hand, the actor was seen ready to plough the paddy fields. He appeared excited and posed for the cameras too. Varun shared a series of seven photos from his field and captioned it, “Kheti shuru” (Farming begins).
Take a look at his Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar was among the first ones to comment on Varun’s post. She called this to be the “best life.” His fitness trainer, Prashant Sawant also hailed his life, and wrote, “Superb” with a few red heart emojis. The post was liked by Ayesha Shroff, entrepreneur and wife of actor Jackie Shroff, who advocates green living.
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Varun surprised everyone by dropping a video of himself from his farm, where he is enjoying his tea with biscuits. He celebrated this purchase by sharing the news with his fans. He was heard saying, “Okay, so guys, I want to share some news with you. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Maine khet liya hai, yeh khet,” said the actor.
He also requested people to not ask him the reason behind buying this farm. The 39-year-old shared, “I have taken this but don’t ask me why. Just to stand here and have my chai and biscuit in this weather, is unbelievable. Unbelievable.” Tahira Kashyap requested Varun to send the organic produce to her. She wrote, “Grow veggies! And send some over (sic)”
Take a look at the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Further talking about Varun Dhawan, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was his last outing on the big screen. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy but struggled to impress the audience.
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