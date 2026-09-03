‘Kheti shuru’: Varun Dhawan gets hands muddy in his paddy fields. See pics

Varun Dhawan has entered a new phase in his life – the farming phase. The actor has donned the hat of a farmer, and bought a farm for himself, which he touts as the “biggest” achievement of his life. On August 19, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor took to his Instagram account to announce this news to the world. This move by Varun, was received with a lot of love by his industry friends and fans.

On Thursday morning, Varun Dhawan posted some scenic pictures from his farm where he is seen in a white kurta pyjama, hoe (an ancient agricultural tool) held in hand, the actor was seen ready to plough the paddy fields. He appeared excited and posed for the cameras too. Varun shared a series of seven photos from his field and captioned it, “Kheti shuru” (Farming begins).