Varun Dhawan asks Sara Ali Khan ‘who’s prettier’, she finds him ‘so hot’

Varun Dhawan on Thursday left fans in splits with a behind-the-scenes click from his 2020 film Coolie No 1. He shared a photo on Instagram with his co-star from the movie, Sara Ali Khan, but it wasn’t anything you’d expect. Varun is dressed as a female nurse and seems to be competing with Sara for some compliments.

In the caption, Varun wrote, “Who’s prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed.”

Sara commented in the reply, “This was so so so so hot.” Maniesh Paul, in his amicable style replied, “I love the socks….you are looking so SOCKSY @varundvn.” While Tisca Chopra lauded Varun “for the sheer effort”, the actor’s ABCD 2 co-star Raghav Juyal said, “bhai main bimar hun please take care of me.”

Others like Dino Morea, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mohit Marwah and Sobhita Dhulipala also reacted with fun comments.

Coolie No 1 was a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer with the same name which released in 1995. Director David Dhawan, who also helmed the original, cast Varun as the lead replacing Govinda from the original film. The 2020 flick also starred Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and others.