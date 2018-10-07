Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Sui Dhaaga’s success

Sui Dhaaga star cast at the film’s success meet. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sui Dhaaga has registered itself as one of the hits of 2018. To celebrate the occasion, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, along with the supporting cast of the film, met fans and media members to thank them for making the film a success.

The film, starring Varun and Anushka in the lead roles of Mauji and Mamta, respectively, has impressed both audience and critics. Sui Dhaaga, so far, is running successfully at the theaters with Rs 64.25 crore collection.

“It is a mixture of content and commerce. So, it feels really nice when a common man appreciates your performance. This film is a tribute to a common man,” Varun recently said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

“I am very happy that the film has not only set the registers ringing but also received a lot of love from people, and that is paramount for us. I always believed that this film would reach the masses… I feel glad that the collaborative effort of Varun and me has worked for the film and we have been a part of a successful film like Sui Dhaaga,” Anushka told PTI.

The film had released on September 28.

