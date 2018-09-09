Sui Dhaaga song Khatar Patar: An inspired Varun Dhawan works hard to realise his dreams

Sui Dhaaga Made In India makers released second song from the film, titled Khatar Patar. Sui Dhaaga Made In India makers released second song from the film, titled Khatar Patar.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga’s new song “Khatar Patar” is out. The melodious number, which has been sung by Papon, depicts the struggle of Varun aka Mauji, who wants to start a company of his own and make products that are ‘made in India.’

The song showcases how Mauji brings everything together, from starting a firm and getting people to work, to actually making sellable products. The Anu Malik-composed track’s lyrics have been penned by Varun Grover. The lyrics tell the listener how every downfall paves a new path towards one’s goals.

Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is about pride and self-reliance, which tries to bring back traditional art forms and handicrafts in focus through the story of Mauji and Mamta, played by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, respectively.

Earlier, talking about the film Varun Dhawan had said, “With Sui Dhaaga — Made In India I am trying to mix the mass and class (films) together.”

The film is helmed by National award winning Producer – Director Duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) and features Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The movie will release on September 28.

