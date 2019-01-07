Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite, hints at ABCD 3

After the success of ABCD 2, the trio of Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza and Shraddha Kapoor are coming back with another dance drama. Varun shared a selfie with Shraddha on Twitter and wrote, “@ShraddhaKapoor ❤️❤️❤️❤️👟chirkut bahut maaza ayengaa #3iscoming.” Going by the caption, it seems the two are all set to share screen space in the third installment of ABCD.

Shraddha Kapoor said in a statement, “I’m excited to reunite with Remo sir, Prabhudehva sir and Varun after ABCD 2. This was made possible by Bhushanji who brought us back and believed in this amazing story. It is going to be a lot of hard work for everyone involved but we are all pumped up.”

The actor will be seen as a professional dancer representing the Indian contingent alongside Varun and his team in the film which is on the lines of the Hollywood franchise Step Up.

Apart from Shraddha and Varun, the film will mark the debut of choreographer Shakti Mohan and Vartika Jha.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Remo’s wife Lizelle. Talking about the film, Bhushan said Remo D’Souza will redefine dance for the Indian audience with the film.

“The audience has already seen Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry. Now, Remo will redefine dance for our audience,” he said.

Lizelle D’Souza added, “We are happy that Shraddha has joined the cast and our team is complete now. Shraddha is a beautiful and hardworking girl. We had fun in all our previous projects with her. It’s time to start rolling now.”

Remo shared, “It feels like old friends have come together to help us. We have worked as a team in the past and I’m sure it will be a fun ride again.”

The film is set to go on floors on January 22.