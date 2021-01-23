Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wedding LIVE UPDATES: ‘We have our own world,’ says Coolie No 1 actor

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to marry on January 24. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. Varun’s actor-uncle Anil Dhawan confirmed the same to Spotboye and said, “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it.”

The couple and their family members were seen leaving for the wedding venue on Friday. Reportedly, the wedding festivities are set to take place at The Mansion House in Alibaug.

Varun and Natasha first met each other while they were in school but started dating much later. The couple avoided talking about the relationship in media during the early years of Varun’s career. They, however, didn’t shy away from getting clicked together as from film screenings to weddings and birthday parties, Varun and Natasha were always captured arriving and leaving together.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun shared Natasha rejected him three-four times before finally agreeing to a relationship with him.

Recalling the moment when he fell in love with Natasha, Varun said, “It was after basketball practice. I remember her walking and I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it. She rejected me some 3-4 times. But I didn’t give up hope.”

Opening up about his marriage plans, the actor told Kareena, “See, marriage coming into this time period, after you have been with someone for so long… I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and bhabhi and after my niece came. So when I saw my niece, I was like this is good.”