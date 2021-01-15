Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot on January 24?

Rumours of Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s marriage are making the rounds once again. According to reports, the two have finalised their wedding date, and this time they have zeroed in on an intimate wedding ceremony on January 24.

A Times of India report said that the two families would be going to Alibaug for a five-day extravaganza. It also mentioned that the guest list would include only the immediate family members and a few close friends, taking into consideration the ongoing pandemic. However, Varun’s uncle and actor Anil Dhawan has refuted the rumours.

“Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it such a big secret?),” Dhawan said in an interview with Bombay Times.

But, he mentioned how the family has been telling Varun Dhawan to tie the knot soon. He said, “As a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. We have been telling Varun to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, and instead, opt for a simple, intimate ceremony and just get the girl home as early as possible.”

The Coolie No 1 actor recently opened up about Natasha Dalal on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show What Women Want. Varun shared that he met Natasha for the first time when they were in the sixth standard. “We have not been dating since then. We were friends till like the 12th grade,” he said.

The actor had also mentioned that Natasha rejected him for 3-4 times. “She rejected me some 3-4 times. But I didn’t give up hope,” he told Kareena during the candid chat.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1.