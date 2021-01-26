scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look radiant in new photos

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had tied the knot in Alibaug on January 24.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 7:42:23 pm
varun dhawan and natasha dalalVarun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding was attended by close friends and family members. (Photo: APH Images)

New photos and videos have emerged of newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The two had tied the knot in Alibaug on January 24. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends.

In the new pictures, which have emerged online, both Natasha and Varun were seen waving at photographers as they departed from Alibaug to Mumbai in a ferry. Varun was dressed in an all-red ensemble, while Natasha looked pretty in a silvery-white salwar suit.

 

Varun Dhawan meanwhile has been sharing wedding photos on his social media handles.

Also Read |The Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Everything we know so far

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony, which was attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Zoa Morani.

The couple will reportedly throw a lavish reception party in Mumbai on February 2 for their industry friends.

