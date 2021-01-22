Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal head off to Alibaug for wedding festivities, see photos and videos

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in Alibaug.

Anil Dhawan, actor and Varun’s uncle earlier confirmed the same to Spotbye. He said, “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it.”

Varun and Natasha first met in school when there were in sixth grade. They have for the most part avoided talking about their relationship up until now, though that will likely change now.

Varun had spoken about Natasha during the promotions for Coolie No. 1, even going so far as hinting that he intends to get married this year.

At Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun said while talking about falling in love with Natasha, “It was after basketball practice. I remember her walking and I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it. She rejected me some 3-4 times. But I didn’t give up hope.”

Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities have begun to circulate on social media.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.