Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gate-crash pre-wedding functions of a couple, say Juggjugg Jeeyo. Watch

Team JugJugg Jeeyo is neck deep in promotions. On Sunday, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul headed to Delhi to promote the film. After dancing to Nach Punjaaban in front of a packed crowd at Connaught Place and interacting with fans, the team returned to their hotel. Varun and Maniesh, however, weren’t done yet, and decided to gate-crash the pre-wedding functions of a couple that was taking place at the same hotel.

In a video that’s going viral, Varun holds the mic and says, “We were out the whole day and we were told that there’s a wedding happening here. Tomorrow is the big day, and I wish you guys all the best for your wedding. Hope you all have a happy life, and aap dono please juggjugg jeeyo.” Someone from the crowd asked, “Please sing again!” Varun answers, “Main geet-gaar nahin hoon paaji (I’m not a singer).” However, after the crowd begins to chant, he says, “Alright, put on Nach Punjaaban.”

Also Read | Varun Dhawan reveals a surprising list of directors he wants to work with

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Celebrities (@bollycelebrities_)

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer and will release on June 24. The film chronicles the mishaps of two couples on the verge of divorce, and how they finally overcome obstacles in their marriage.

Earlier, the makes got entangled in controversy with Abrar Ul-Haq, who accused filmmaker Karan Johar of stealing his song “Nach Punjaban”. Abrar took to Twitter to claim he has not sold his song “Nach Punjaban” and “producers like Karan Johar” should not copy songs. However, T-Series responded, saying that they had followed proper legal procedure to recreate the song. “All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents,” a part of the statement read.