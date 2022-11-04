scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Bhediya song Apna Bana Le teaser: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon lock eyes in the serene hills

The makers of Bhediya have released the teaser of the upcoming song from Bhediya, Apna Bana Le.

varun dhawan, kriti sanonVarun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Bhediya. (Photo: Zee Music Company/YouTube)

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya is all set to release in theatres soon. After the dance number “Thumkeshwari”, the makers have released the teaser of the upcoming song “Apna Bana Le” which is touted as the ‘Love anthem of the year’.

In the tranquil hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Varun and Kriti lock their eyes, while Arjit Singh’s calming voice serves as the icing on the cake. The 26-second-clip has Varun and Kriti setting the tone for the entire song. In the end, Varun is also seen howling.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s time to watch fall in love! #ApnaBanaLe, sung by @ArijitSingh, audio out tomorrow #Bhediya (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Talking about Bhediya. Varun had said in a statement, “I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one-line idea. I’ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands-on with the whole process.”

The Amar Kaushik directorial, also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, is all set to release on November 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

