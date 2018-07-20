Have you seen the latest photos of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor?

Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor posted on social media today. Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor posted on social media today.

While Varun Dhawan was seen posing with WWE star Braun Strowman, Alia Bhatt shared a candid photo. Scroll to see today’s celebrity social media posts.

Varun Dhawan recently met WWE star Braun Strowman. “@braunstrowman the monster and me get into a flexing contest. Great guy had a lot of fun meeting him thank u @wwe for setting it up,” read the caption. Varun Dhawan recently met WWE star Braun Strowman. “@braunstrowman the monster and me get into a flexing contest. Great guy had a lot of fun meeting him thank u @wwe for setting it up,” read the caption.

Alia Bhatt shared this photo today and the caption read, “window window wonder wonder 🐱.” Alia Bhatt shared this photo today and the caption read, “window window wonder wonder 🐱.”

Sonam Kapoor also shared a series of photos today.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are twinning in white in this Instagram photo.

Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a vacation with his handsome sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. The actor is sharing photos and videos from the vacation on social media. “Walk. Road. Bench. Sit. Refuel. #takeaphoto #travellerlife #exploreeverything #dontjustexist,” read the photo caption.

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her little princess Nitara Kumar. “Every summer either I find The Little Prince or he finds me! The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book in our hotel room #TheLittlePrince #bookworms,” wrote Twinkle along with the photo. Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her little princess Nitara Kumar. “Every summer either I find The Little Prince or he finds me! The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book in our hotel room #TheLittlePrince #bookworms,” wrote Twinkle along with the photo.

Sanjay Dutt ’s daughter Trishala Dutt showed off her floral dress on Instagram.

“As for you girls, you must risk everything for Freedom, and give everything for Passion, loving everything that your hearts and your bodies love. Surrender everything you have to create a life as beautiful as the dreams that dance in your imagination ❤️🦋💫 #lovefaithmagic💫#letstogethermakethisyearcount#girlpower #weareallinthistogether 💋,” wrote Sana Saeed along with the photo. “As for you girls, you must risk everything for Freedom, and give everything for Passion, loving everything that your hearts and your bodies love. Surrender everything you have to create a life as beautiful as the dreams that dance in your imagination ❤️🦋💫 #lovefaithmagic💫#letstogethermakethisyearcount#girlpower #weareallinthistogether 💋,” wrote Sana Saeed along with the photo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd