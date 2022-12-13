scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Variety interviewer tells Ranbir Kapoor his English is ‘excellent’: ‘Some of your education was also in English’

While in conversation with a Variety journalist at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir Kapoor was told that his English was very good.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. (Photo: Red Sea Film Festival/Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently honoured with the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, had a conversation with Variety journalist Martin Dale in the ‘In Conversation’ series. Ranbir discussed his past failures, his upcoming films, his daughter Raha in the chat and during one part of the interview, the journalist commented on Ranbir’s spoken English.

He said, “Your English is excellent… Both from having grown up in India, some of your education was also in English but also above all, having studied in New York in the School of Visual Arts at the Lee Strasberg Institute.” The interviewer then went on to ask him a question about his performance style and what he learnt from the institute.

This is not the first time that a non-Indian has pointed out the English speaking skills of an Indian actor. Aishwarya Rai had once told Oprah Winfrey that people are often surprised with her fluent English. When Oprah asked her about the most common misconception she faced as an India, Rai said that people often ask if she studied abroad. She said, “Why would people think that we don’t study English? And that kind of took me aback and really shocked me.”

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was asked a similar question by American comedian Chelsea Handler when she asked if Chopra spoke English in India. Chelsea, however, stuck to her guns and later said that she had no idea so many people spoke in English in India. “What was wrong with the question? I know Indians speak many languages, but I had no idea English is a prevalent language in India,” she said.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 11:54:11 am
