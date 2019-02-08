Some actors have to wait to get even considered for promising roles: Vani Kapoor

Vani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Shuddh Desi Romance, which earned her critical acclaim though the film didn’t do well at the box office. Three years later, she starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Aditya Chopra’s Befikre, which also did not help her career.

The actor has, however, put the failure of Befikre behind her as she has director Sidharth Anand’s film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. “My patience has finally paid off,” Vani beams as she sits down for an interview with indianexpress.com.

“I feel blessed as finally my patience has paid off and I didn’t go and do something which could have been a baggage for these films. There are certain filmmakers who look at the kind of work you have been a part of or if you come with a baggage of bad films.

“I believe I have only been lucky that a Karan Malhotra (Shamshera director) and a Siddharth Anand has put their faith in me. I am only thankful to them,” Vaani Kapoor said on the sidelines of launch of Marks & Spencer’s new summer spring line.

While Vani has extensively shot for Siddharth’s film, she is right now prepping for Shamshera, which includes workshops and dance rehearsals. The actor is particularly excited about teaming up with Ranbir and heaps praise on him for being a “relaxed and generous” co-star.

The actor said, “He is too humble, too nice. He is too simple and very cool. Relaxed. I can get awkward. I am not the best person to break the ice. Luckily, he does and it’s easier for me.”

Ask her if waiting in an industry where stars are made every Friday is easy, Vani Kapoor says because she has always been clear about what kind of films she wants to lend her name to, she doesn’t regret waiting for good work to come her way.

“Everybody has a different patience level. I have been extremely patient. I have been the most patient of all. But I have always been very clear as to what I don’t want and what I want. So, I will never rethink my choices like, ‘Oh! I could have done X, Y, Z number of films. Why didn’t I?’ It’s a very conscious decision that I have taken and I will only stick by it because it’s all (about) me,” she said.

What also helps the actor to stand by her conviction are the people who mentor her. A YRF talent, Vani says she has been advised to not sign a film out of desperation.

“The people who introduced me and are mentoring me, they have all stood by the fact that I should not do anything for the heck of it. They say, ‘Do it if you believe in it and if you are hungry for that part and not just because it’s a film and you will take money home.’

“You need to know your priorities and I am nobody to judge anyone, but I am happy and content with how it has been going for me,” she said.

Vani Kapoor’s unwavering optimism in a competitive workplace like Bollywood is because the industry has opened up to different talent like never before, which has given great opportunities to new young actors.

“You can be accepted in a film which is amazing, and the same person can be rejected in another film whose content does not resonate with people. All of us are hungry to be a part of great stories.

“There are some fortunate ones who get it early in their career, and there are some, for whom it takes a little while to get to be even considered for a part which could be promising. But I believe content is the king and it’s just a good time for every good actor, every talented person to come in and be a part of this industry,” the actor said.