Vandana Sajnani Khattar opens up about her marriage to Rajesh Khattar: ‘I don’t think he ever wanted to marry again’

Actor Vandana Sajnani Khattar has been married to Rajesh Khattar for 13 years now. The actor recently talked about her marriage, stating that Rajesh was not ready to marry again after divorcing Neelima Azeem.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vandana opened up about their ups and lows and said ‘it wasn’t a smooth ride’ for them.

Vandana shared that though Rajesh was okay with the idea of ‘live-in’, he never wanted to marry again, and she had to convince him to tie the knot with her. “I was never single. I never had been married and had no baby. And here there was a man who has been through all of that. Bohot kuch sunne mila (I had to hear a lot from people),” Vandana said.

She added, “In fact, I was the one who was insisting. I don’t think he (Rajesh) ever wanted to marry again. He was very clear that he didn’t want to marry. He had been through that. He said, ‘Yaar live-in karna hai toh kar lo, impossible, I’m not getting into matrimonial.’ But, I was stuck.”

Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar were married for over 10 years, from 1990 to 2001. Actor Ishaan Khattar is their son. In the interview, Vandana also opened up about her bond with Rajesh’s ex-wife and son. The actor said that while she is ‘friendly’ with Neelima, Ishaan is in touch with them.

Rajesh Khattar and Vandana Sajnani Khattar too have a son named Yuvaan Khattar, whom they welcomed after 11 years of marriage.

Recently on Mother’s Day, Vandana shared a series of photos and videos of her son and wrote, “Where do I start from ? Maybe the beautiful videos and pics say it all… #Swipelef Beta @yuvaankhattar , today is #Mothersday as they say … It took me 13 years of struggle for you to come into my life and make me a #Mother ❤️ But the struggle you have gone thru is beyond words and imagination. From arriving in this world 3 months before your time just because you couldn’t see your mother suffer so much , at only 700 Gms, you seemed to be the strongest human being ever.. 3 months in the NICU where I would come daily to feed you and sing the song ( Tu Tu hai vahi ) that I still sing till now to put you to sleep , the difference is now you sometimes sing along with me with your background music ❤️❤️.. The 2 surgeries you went thru in your 1st month itself along with a dime a dozen tests, lost count of the times you underwent anaesthesia at that age when you were even less than a kilo… You truly are a #Miraclebaby .. My #Superstar 🧿❤️🙏. .Jaan, I want you to know though I conceived you when I was much much older but remember I maybe your #Mumma but I promise to be your #Friend first 💕💕 … . .Being an extreme #Premature baby, I’m amazed with your intelligence, your grasping power and your instant connection with all 🧿 It’s been 2 years of your Mom being in and out of hospital ever since you came into this world and now this deadly COVID has hit the world so badly, I promise to you my child, God has till date answered all my prayers, though he takes a lot of time in my case, but he always listens 😊😊.. So our good days are gonna come real soon and you will be able to run around freely, play in the park, make friends ( which you unfortunately have had no chance to) , see nature, meet and hug people fearlessly and above all grow in a world like how we did 🙏🧿 Beta, I want to be your guiding force , a shoulder you can always rely on and most importantly I want you to always love and respect all women, not only your mother. ❤️🙏🤗.”

Parenthood, meanwhile, was not easy for Vandana Sajnani Khattar and Rajesh Khattar as it had a lot of hardships.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Times, Vandana had shared, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age.”