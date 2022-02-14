Katrina Kaif is kissed by Vicky Kaushal in Valentine’s Day post, Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Malaika Arora

Valentine’s Day is making Bollywood celebs go all mushy on social media. The otherwise private people, many are indulging in virtual PDAs as they wished each other on social media. Katrina Kaif wrote a romantic note for husband Vicky Kaushal and shared some unseen photos from their happy moments together. One of the photos feature them in an embrace, while another has Vicky planting a kiss on Katrina’s forehead as they stand in the centre of a big hall.

Sharing the precious pictures, Katrina wrote on Instagram that the two have not had many romantic outings this year. “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ,” she captioned the post.

Last night, the couple was spotted at Mumbai International Airport as they walked out hand in hand. They were returning to the city from London. The two were also twinning in coordinated denim-on-denim outfits; both wore their masks too. Their fans were glad to see them together as they showered them with love on the paparazzi post.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish lady love Malaika Arora. He shared a beautiful photo of him holding her tight while kissing the top of her hair. Malaika smiles as she held his hands warmly. Showing off his romantic side, Arjun penned, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, It’s not warm when she’s away, Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, And she’s always gone too long, Anytime she’s goes away…” Earlier in the day, wishing him, Malaika Arora had posted a picture of them hugging and wrote, “Mine” in the caption.

Soon to be married, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took the humourous side to wish Valentine’s Day. Farhan shared a photo of them wearing a mask featuring each other’s face. “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.