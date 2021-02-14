Valentine’s Day 2021: This is how Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Gauahar Khan are celebrating the day of love

Bollywood celebs appear to have caught the Valentine’s Day fever as they showered love on their significant others. Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia celebrated the day of love with special posts for their partners.

Actor Shilpa Shetty penned an adorable post for husband Raj Kundra, writing a few lyrics of the romantic song “Sab Tera” from Baaghi 2. “Main toh tere rang mein dhal chuki hoon… Bas teri ban chuki hoon… Mera mujhme kuch nahin… Sab tera, sab tera. From THEN to Now… May the smiles NEVER change. I love you MY #Cookie, @rajkundra9… You are and will be my Valentine every day… but will wish you today. Happy Valentine’s Day!” Shilpa Shetty wrote alongside a video collage of the couple’s pictures.

Actor Gauahar Khan wished her fans, “A happy love day,” with an Instagram story featuring herself and her husband Zaid Darbar. The cute selfie video shows the newlyweds making funny faces. Gauahar captioned the video, writing, “To many more being cray with my funny bunny.” The two married in December last year after dating each other for a while.

Angad Bedi wrote a rather hilarious post for actor-wife Neha Dhupia, stressing on the importance of wishing one’s partners on Valentine’s Day.

“If you want to remain sukhi make sure you post today. Else be ready for Kutt!!! To my valentine @nehadhupia time to get you that ring 💍 #missedcall love you always,” the Gunjan Saxena actor wrote alongside a love-filled picture of himself and Neha.

Actor Evelyn Sharma posted a romantic picture of herself and her partner and thanked him for “choosing” her. “One day you will find someone that chooses you and continues to choose you everyday, and that’s when you will be thankful for everything that happened the way it did. A day to be cherished for life. Happy Valentines Day, My Love,” Evelyn wrote.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated Valentine’s Day by cutting a cake together and making a wish. Bipasha posted a video of their celebration and wrote a heart-felt post for her husband, thanking him for all the surprises and love that he indulges her with.

“This year …our first celebration together @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine’s Day for me. Thank you for the surprises, gifts , pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses ,foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy… and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart. Thank you for being my person. I love you now and forever,” Bipasha wrote.

The actor posted another Instagram video of herself reading out a poem written for her by Karan. Bipasha shared that the Qubool Hai actor writes her poetry every Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day Love Scroll. Every year my husband @iamksgofficial writes poetry for me and presents it to me as a scroll,” Bipasha wrote alongside the video.