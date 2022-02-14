Valentine’s Day 2022: SRK-Gauri, Alia-Ranbir, Arjun-Malaika, Bollywood’s most talked about real-life couples

Love stories have been an integral part of our Bollywood cinema, and not only on the screen. On Valentine’s Day, we bring you a few of Bollywood’s most talked about real-life jodis. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli; from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, here’s revisiting their loe stories.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is addressed as a ‘king of romance’ but his own love story with his wife Gauri Khan is no less than a hit film’s script. The evergreen couple met at a common friend’s party in 1984, when he was only 18 years old. He saw Gauri dancing with another man and he didn’t ask her to dance at first. The couple, which tied the knot on October 25, 1991, has been married for 30 years.

Riteish-Genelia

Often addressed as the cutest couple of B-town, reel to real-life partners Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh recently celebrated 20 years of togetherness.

Kareena-Saif

Kareena-Saif worked together in films like LOC Kargil and Omkara before they fell for each other on the sets of Tashan in 2008.

Abhishek-Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are relationship goals.

Ranbir-Alia

Fans have been waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot. The two will be sharing the screen for the first time in Brahmastra. They also fell in love while filming this film. Alia also shared in a recent interview that in her mind, she’s been married to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor ‘for many years’.

Arjun-Malaika

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora opened up about their relationship in 2019. The two have been together for several years now. They have faced a few highs and lows together.

Anushka-Virat

This actor-cricketer jodi Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli saw a lot of ups and downs over the years. From their first meeting on the sets of an ad shoot, to dating and heartbreak to marriage, they have come a long way. They are parents to daughter Vamika.

Katrina-Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s dating was a hush-hush affair. The two got married on December 9, 2021.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021 after being in a relationship for a long time.

Varun-Natasha

Varun Dhawan is married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. Did you know Varun and Natasha have known each other since the sixth grade? Though they two fell in love years after when they met at a music concert years later.

Akshay-Twinkle

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are another adorable couple in Bollywood. While the author’s quirky posts are a hoot, her actor-husband too makes sure to keep his fans posted with their personal details on special occasions.

Ranveer-Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are each other’s cheerleaders and supports.

Bipasha-Karan

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in 2016. They often indulge in PDA on social media calling it ‘monkey love’.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship has hit headlines for a while now. While the Shershaah couple never said anything about their relationship status with each other, their on-screen chemistry got a love of love.

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff

While the two have never ever accepted to be in a relationship, they often accompany each other on outings, dance sessions, gym, game days, and also on vacations. Disha Patani also shares a close bond with Tiger Shroff’s family members.