Vaishnava Jan To from Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Shreya Ghoshal’s emotional track captures Mahatma Gandhi’s journey

Shreya Ghoshal’s rendition of “Vaishnav Jan To”, from the upcoming film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, has just released. The song, originally written by late Narsinh Mehta and famously crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, is re-arranged and programmed by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

In the video of the song, we see Tanisha Santoshi becoming an ardent devotee of Mahatma Gandhi, and living a life of simplicity in times of revolutionary turbulence. We see Deepak Antani’s Gandhi and Pawan Chopra’s Jawaharlal Nehru engaging in several conversations, and Gandhi warning about the trouble that lies ahead.

Speaking about “Vaishnav Jan To”, A R Rahman said in a statement, “Rajkumar Sir is a legend and working on the song for him was a great experience. Vaishnav Jan To is also one of the special songs because it was Gandhi ji’s favourite. This song brought a sense of peace whenever I worked on it and I am sure it will bring the same peace and love in the hearts of my audience as well.” Tanisha added that she worked hard to be as expressive as possible.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film follows an alternate history timeline where Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t die after Nathuram Godse shoots him, and instead, focuses on both their ideologies.

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh will release on January 26.