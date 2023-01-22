Vaibhavi Merchant says it made ‘sense’ for Shah Rukh Khan to roam shirtless in Besharam Rang: ‘The song is about sensuality’

The song Besharam Rang from Pathaan has grabbed a lot of attention and headlines after the song’s controversy caused a stir. While the film is just a few days away from its big premier, Vishal Dadlani, the song’s composer, has spoken about how the song has been compared to Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor’s song Ghungroo from War.

In a video released by YRF, Vishal spoke about the similarity between Ghungroo and Besharam Rang. Vishal said, “We didn’t know either of them was a beach party track. We were just making songs that we enjoy. We thought that people might enjoy dancing too, where you dance to them is your prerogative. Locations are generally decided when the song is done based on the vibe the song gives you. In Sid’s (director Siddharth Anand) case he always seems to know where he is shooting beforehand. The location is a secondary consideration for us because for us; the sound is the primary consideration.”

Vaibhavi Merchant, Besharam Rang’s choreographer, also spoke about the beach set-up and said that it made sense for Shah Rukh to walk on the beach shirtless. She said, “I was very clear that I did not want it to look like a typical Hindi film beach party song. The song is very languid. This has to be a song about nuances, about adaa, sensuality and about being very relaxed in your body and therefore it made sense for Shah Rukh’s character to lose that shirt and walk out. Nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s upcoming film Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.