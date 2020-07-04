You gave choreography a new identity: Vaibhavi Merchant remembers Saroj Khan

Vaibhavi Merchant penned a eulogy for Saroj Khan. (Photo: Vaibhavi Merchant/Instagram) Vaibhavi Merchant penned a eulogy for Saroj Khan. (Photo: Vaibhavi Merchant/Instagram)

For choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was a “brilliant technician”, “true master” and a “legend”.

Deeply saddened with the demise of the celebrated choreographer, Merchant, who shared the stage with Khan in the TV reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa penned a eulogy for her and mentioned how it was Khan who made her fall in love with the art of dance.

She wrote, “Writing this eulogy for you breaks my heart & I don’t know where to begin…When I saw you on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche for the 1st time I was mesmerized as a kid still studying!!! You made me fall in love with dance.”

She added how difficult was it for Khan to break the stereotype and create her own style. “Your perseverance, hardship, strife & struggle both in life & profession transcends beyond the legacy you have left behind. I am sharing a moment from our days on Jhalak where I only chewed her brains wanting to know how was it working with the Masters & Legends back in the days. She always had a unique story to tell. I realized then how tough it was for you to break the stereotype & create your own style,” Merchant wrote.

Vaibhavi Merchant believes it was Saroj Khan who gave a new identity to Bollywood choreography and her body of work will be cherished for generations to come.

“Your body of work will be revered & cherished by generations to come just like you ignited a spark in me when I saw Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. I was blown away by your work as a kid growing up still. Thank you for this remarkable journey where you brought a new wave in the film industry giving choreography a new identity. Your work compelled a category of best choreography that was introduced with Ek Do Teen & ofcourse the rest is history. Thank you Saroj Ji”

Merchant concluded by promising that all the choreography she will do from now onwards will be her “gentle” tribute to Saroj Khan.

