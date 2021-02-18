Vaibhav Rekhi’s ex-wife Sunaina on his wedding to Dia Mirza: ‘Glad my daughter Samaira has more family’

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have broken more than a few patriarchal norms with their wedding. The couple, who chose a woman priest to solemnise the wedding, conducted the wedding amidst love and support of their families. Now, Vaibhav Rekhi’s former wife Sunaina has sent wishes to the newlywed couple, adding that she is glad that their daughter has more family in Mumbai now. A fitness instructor, Sunaina posted a video on her Instagram stories recently, where she said the union of Dia and her ex-husband Vaibhav was important for her daughter Samaira.

“I’m Sunaina Rekhi. You must’ve heard my name, and if not, now it’s all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza) and I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I’m okay, if Samaira and I are fine. Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives. Also, I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives. If Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now. She carries that beauty and that energy into her future, which is so lovely, to be able to see love in a marriage. I think that’s very special, and I’m very happy for Samaira and I’m very happy for her dad, and for Dia,” Sunaina said in the video clip.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 15 in Mumbai. The couple, who began dating last year, got married in the garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence, in a ceremony attended by family and close friends including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani.

In one particular video that went viral on social media, Vaibhav and Sunaina’s daughter Samaira is seen escorting Dia down the aisle. Samaira is seen holding a placard that reads “Papa’s Girls.”