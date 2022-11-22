Vadh trailer: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra play a harrowed couple trapped by a dark crime

The trailer for Vadh, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta has dropped. A grimy, twisted tale where the lines between lies and truth are blurred, Vadh appears to follow the story of a harrowed couple. However, Sanjay Mishra seems to be serving his own brand of justice, as he says at the end of the trailer, he hasn’t killed someone, but ‘vadh’ kiya hai.

The trailer begins with Sanjay Mishra detailing a gruesome murder that he has committed, while a disbelieving policeman listens to him. The cop later gets slapped, as he’s told that Mishra was actually telling the truth. The trailer then follows a story of debt and poverty, as he and Neena Gupta struggle to survive. He ends up committing seedy crimes and Neena Gupta warns that he will be caught eventually. The film promises to be haunting, dark, and exceedingly gruesome.

Watch Vadh trailer

The curiosity surrounding the film peaked after the first few posters, where the tagline read, ‘Survival is punishment’. It would be intriguing to see Neena Gupta in such a film, as she has been starring in mostly slice-of-life films and comedies, including Badhaai Ho, Uunchai, Goodbye and the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, where she played a fictionalised version of herself. On the other hand, Sanjay Mishra starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year, Bachchan Paandey and Holy Cow, among others.

Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions. It will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022