scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Vadh trailer: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra play a harrowed couple trapped by a dark crime

The trailer for Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra has just dropped.

Neena GuptaNeena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in Vadh (Photo: YouTube)

The trailer for Vadh, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta has dropped. A grimy, twisted tale where the lines between lies and truth are blurred, Vadh appears to follow the story of a harrowed couple. However, Sanjay Mishra seems to be serving his own brand of justice, as he says at the end of the trailer, he hasn’t killed someone, but ‘vadh’ kiya hai.

The trailer begins with Sanjay Mishra detailing a gruesome murder that he has committed, while a disbelieving policeman listens to him. The cop later gets slapped, as he’s told that Mishra was actually telling the truth. The trailer then follows a story of debt and poverty, as he and Neena Gupta struggle to survive. He ends up committing seedy crimes and Neena Gupta warns that he will be caught eventually. The film promises to be haunting, dark, and exceedingly gruesome.

Also Read |Neena Gupta recalls the first phone call she made to Viv Richards after learning about pregnancy: ‘If you don’t want this child…”

Watch Vadh trailer

The curiosity surrounding the film peaked after the first few posters, where the tagline read, ‘Survival is punishment’. It would be intriguing to see Neena Gupta in such a film, as she has been starring in mostly slice-of-life films and comedies, including Badhaai Ho, Uunchai, Goodbye and the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, where she played a fictionalised version of herself.  On the other hand, Sanjay Mishra starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year, Bachchan Paandey and Holy Cow, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions. It will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:51:22 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu BJP suspends actor Gayathri Raghuram, takes action against Surya Siva

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement