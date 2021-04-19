Vaccine for all above 18: Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others hail government’s move

After the Indian government on Monday announced that the vaccine against coronavirus will be available to everyone over age 18 from May 1, several celebrities reacted to the news.

Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Anubhav Sinha and others have welcomed the news. While Riteish tweeted, “Its a great decision by the government to open up the covid 19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years old. #vaccineforall,” Kareena Kapoor wrote on her Instagram story, “Let’s do this India!”

I just read that 18 plus years to be eligible for vaccination from May 1, 2021. #BestNews . #India #WeShallOvercome #COVID19 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 19, 2021

चलो अब May1 से जुगाड़ लगाओ vaccine का। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 19, 2021

Excellent news that all above 18 can get vaccinated 👍. But all our young Indians do remember this vaccination is not making us SuperMan or IronMan – just SaferMan !! Got the point 👍. We still need to mask up and be super careful – long journey ahead — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 19, 2021

Others like Anubhav Sinha and Swara Bhasker, who are known to be quite critical of the central government, also commended this new development. While Bhasker’s Twitter post read, “Finally! Yes, thank you,” Sinha tweeted, “Chalo ab May 1 se jugaad lagao vaccine ka” (Now let us start devising ways to get the vaccine as soon as possible).

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey’s response to this ‘Vaccine for all’ move by the government was mixed. He wrote, “Responsive, maybe, but this govt. has been taking their cues in the fight against #COVID19, instead of leading it. Not a good sign for the long road to recovery ahead. Less noise and more action is the need of the hour. #VaccineForAll.”

