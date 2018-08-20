Vaani Kapoor on dance-off with Tiger and Hrithik: I stand no chance

Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for her next with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for her next with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Befikre, is excited about her next untitled project starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Terming it as “much-awaited action film,” she spoke about her prep for the role in an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com.

“My prep for the film has started. It’s exciting and I am doing something different in this film. There is a certain training I am required to take up and I am already on that path. It is one of those much-awaited action films, which even I as an audience is looking forward to. It is shot in beautiful locations and have the best action guys on board. So very excited,” Vaani said.

Of course, with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan coming together on-screen, apart from great action, one can expect some breathtaking dance sequences.

Vaani, with Befikre and a single titled “Ni Main Yaar” that released earlier this year, has proved that she has got some moves.

When asked if the audience can expect a dance-off between her, Tiger and Hrithik, Vaani said, “You should ask that to my director Siddharth Anand if I will have a dance off or not.”

But when questioned if she would feel nervous about it? “Very! I stand no chance in front of them. I don’t think anyone will look at me. I think I will get lost between them or will be in the background. Those two are fabulous dancers,” Vaani said.

In an excited and nervous tone, Vaani repeated, “I won’t match them at least, no way! I cannot do back flips and all like Tiger. Even Hrithik is too good!”

However, she has a message for both Hrithik and Tiger if the dance off happens.

“Guys, if we end up having a face-off, please be kind and don’t dance like you do. Make me shine. Let me have the spotlight. But jokes apart, they are gifted dancers. Tiger’s backflips perplex my mind. Hrithik, the way he looks and the way he dances, you can’t decide what’s better,” the 29-year-old signed off.

