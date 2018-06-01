Vaani Kapoor: Have always loved watching Ranbir Kapoor’s movies as an audience

Vaani Kapoor will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera, feels great to be working with a “powerhouse of talent”. “As an actor, it is great to be working with a powerhouse of talent like Ranbir, an individual who I truly admire for his talent and whose movies I have always loved watching as an audience,” Vaani said in a statement.

The action-adventure film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will see Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought-after travelling performer from the heartland of India. “It is a compliment that Karan (Malhotra) saw the potential in me to portray this character. Shamshera is a dream project and I feel blessed to have an opportunity to be a part of it and portray such a different and interesting character,” she added.

The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises “jaw-dropping action sequences”. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, who plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project. Shamshera is set to go on floors end of 2018 and shooting will wrap by mid-2019.

Ranbir, who is currently busy with the production of his next film Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt, is on cloud nine after receiving rave reviews for portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic Sanju. The trailer of Sanju released yesterday and was praised by fans and critics alike. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial reveals the real-life story of Dutt through his teenage, his fight with drugs and jail term. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, among others.

On the other hand, Brahmastra is being directed by Ranbir’s good friend Ayan Mukerji. The duo has previously teamed up for two films – Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, both box office successes. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

(With IANS inputs)

