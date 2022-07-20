Vaani Kapoor on her role in Shamshera being compared to Katrina Kaif’s from Thugs Of Hindostan: ‘Entirely different arc for my character’

Vaani Kapoor plays Sona in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera. The actor, who was last seen as a transsexual person in Chandigarg Kare Aashiqui is very excited for the big ticket entertainer.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vaani, who has the image of a glam Bollywood heroine, calls the role very “desi“. She says, “I have been termed an urban girl. I hope after watching Shamshera, you’ll tell me ‘you’re so desi, you’re the ‘desiest’ of all’. My first film was also Shuddh Desi Romance where I was playing a desi girl and I am very desi at heart. But I am very happy that I’m given opportunities to be both urban and contemporary parts and be a part of an era which is like the 1870’s and play the quintessential Hindi film heroine. For me, I’ll take it as a compliment and I am very grateful to my director who has given me a very new identity as Sona.”

People have been drawing similarities between her character and that of Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan, where the former played a dancer named Suraiyya. Vaani is at pains to clarify that there is no comparison with Katrina and her characters.

The War actor stated, “There’s only so much that you’ve seen in a trailer. But there’s an entirely different arc for my character. I can say with conviction that it’s a very different film. I’ve seen Thugs of Hindostan, and I’ve worked on my film, and there’s no comparison.”

While praising Katrina, Vaani said, “She’s a wonderful dancer, actor, everything, and I’m glad. If you’re comparing me, please compare me to her beauty. I’d be very happy. But I know that my part is written in a different way and the subject in the film is very different from that one. ”

Vaani added, “It’s very different from Thugs of Hindostan or any other film because it’s a different concept, a different brainchild, it’s a different director’s vision altogether. I think it’d be very unfair to compare two films that have been made in the past or are being planned in the future. Having said that, you have a different cast, different thought processes, or different ideologies when it comes to conceiving this concept. I just hope that every film is given its due respect and credit, that’s all.”