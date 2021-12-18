Vaani Kapoor’s portrayal of Maanvi in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui leaves Pragya Kapoor impressed: ‘So proud of you’

Actor Vaani Kapoor is receiving a lot of praise for her portrayal of Maanvi, a trans-woman, in her latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. On Saturday, director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Kapoor wrote a note for Vaani and praised her for the journey she has had in the movies.

“We have come a long way V! From modeling together years ago to making a movie together… Wow feels surreal! I’m so proud of you and all that you have become. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with you and see you bring Maanvi alive. The pride I feel in hearing all the praise you are receiving is immeasurable. Love you @_vaanikapoor_ wish u all the success and more on your journey ahead,” she wrote.

In response to Pragya’s post, Vaani wrote, “P !! I can’t express enough how much it has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to bring your and Gattu’s vision of Maanvi to life. In the years that we have known each other I could have never imagined that someday we would work together like this. Thank you for your faith in me and here’s to taking our journey futher and growing our bond more 🤗One milestone reached… Many more to come. Love you!”

Pragya’s post has come three days after Abhishek Kapoor celebrated 15 years of his journey in Bollywood. The director had marked his 15 years in the movie industry with an Instagram post where he reminisced about his six feature films.

Abhishek Kappor, Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana are celebrating success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film released in theatres earlier this month.