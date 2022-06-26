scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

Vaani Kapoor calls Ranbir Kapoor her ‘personal favourite’, spills beans on her role in Shamshera: ‘Sona plays an important role in building the narrative’

Vaani Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in YRF's upcoming film Shamshera.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 6:26:18 pm
vaani kapoor in shamsheraVaani Kapoor in Shamshera. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

The audience is looking forward to Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Shamshera. The film marks Vaani Kapoor‘s first film with Ranbir. In the Yash Raj Films’ production, Vaani plays a dancer named Sona.

Describing her character in the film, Vaani said, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. I am thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life.”

ALSO READ |Shamshera was so difficult to make, Ranbir Kapoor had conversations with God

She added, “Sona has a strong will power, she’s confident, a go getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I am teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor – a powerhouse of talent. He’s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Newsmaker | RB Sreekumar, a decorated cop on the wrong side of Modi govtPremium
Newsmaker | RB Sreekumar, a decorated cop on the wrong side of Modi govt
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement