Vaani Kapoor calls Ranbir Kapoor her ‘personal favourite’, spills beans on her role in Shamshera: ‘Sona plays an important role in building the narrative’

The audience is looking forward to Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Shamshera. The film marks Vaani Kapoor‘s first film with Ranbir. In the Yash Raj Films’ production, Vaani plays a dancer named Sona.

Describing her character in the film, Vaani said, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. I am thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life.”

ALSO READ | Shamshera was so difficult to make, Ranbir Kapoor had conversations with God

She added, “Sona has a strong will power, she’s confident, a go getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I am teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor – a powerhouse of talent. He’s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.