Vaani Kapoor roped in for Ayushmann Khurrana-Abhishek Kapoor film

Vaani Kapoor is all set to play Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in Abhishek Kapoor’s yet-untitled movie that is set to go on floors in October this year. The makers describe the film as a “progressive love story that will touch your hearts”.

Talking about Vaani, Abhishek said, “I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She is beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying.”

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in War, added, “It is a lovely heartwarming film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor. Being so inspired by his films, this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation, and I am only thrilled that our first film together is this beautiful love story.”

In the Abhishek Kapoor film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cross-functional athlete. The actor will undergo a significant physical transformation for the same.

