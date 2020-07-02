Vaani Kapoor to star in Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom

Bellbottom marks Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration. Bellbottom marks Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration.

Actor Vaani Kapoor has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming spy thriller Bellbottom.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “Thrilled to welcome @Vaaniofficial as the leading lady of #Bellbottom! Looking forward and confident that you will ace this one.”

Vaani Kapoor, meanwhile, is excited to share screen space with Akshay Kumar. In a statement, Vaani said, “I am elated to share screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen.”

Jackky Bhagnani revealed that Vaani’s role in Bellbottom is meaty. He said, “Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bellbottom has to be in sync with Akshay sir’s screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one.”

Last year, Akshay Kumar had taken to his Twitter account to share the first look of Bellbottom. While details about the film are awaited, Akshay promised the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride. “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021,” he had written beside the photo.

Bellbottom is slated to be released on January 22, 2021.

