Vaani Kapoor: I haven’t made it big yet

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who made her film debut with Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance and later signed a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films, says that she is yet to reach a point where she can say that she has made it big in Bollywood.

“I haven’t made it big yet,” Vaani told IANS when asked if she wants to talk about the hurdles that she faced while making it big in the industry. And how she takes up bad phases in her stride and how such failures made her become stronger?

“You have moments when you sulk, when you crib and cry and feel that, ‘why me and why all these things are happening with me’. We are only human. It’s about facing your fear and not giving up because you are the only person who will support yourself at the end of the day and if you don’t do that then nobody else will,” added the 29-year-old.

Her performance in her debut film earned her several awards and nominations, including the Best Female Debut at an award function. Post that, in 2014, she ventured into the South Indian film industry with the Tamil and Telugu language romantic comedy Aaha Kalyanam, that proved to be a moderate box-office success and her portrayal of the lead female character was praised.

In 2016, Vaani appeared in Aditya Chopra’s romantic drama Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh. The film was set in Paris and showed the actor in a very glamorous role. Talking about working with Yash Raj Films, she said, “I have been fortunate enough to work with them so I would say yes they gave me wonderful opportunities.”

She also says that “you always learn from each and every project that you become part of.”

“Every new project, every new team and everything teaches you with something which you haven’t learned or done before,” she said.

