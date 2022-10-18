Uunchai trailer: How far can you go in friendship? Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani scale Mt Everest

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is back to entertain the cinephiles after seven years with his new film Uunchai. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali and Danny Denzongpa, will release on November 11, 2022. The first trailer of the film, which celebrates friendship, was released on Tuesday.

In the trailer, we meet four friends, played by Bachchan, Kher, Denzongpa and Irani. Denzongpa’s Bhupen has only one dream in life, to climb Mount Everest. But he dies before he could fulfil his dream. His grief-stricken friends decide to honour his last wish and spread his ashes on Everest, no matter how many storms they have to brave for it. Despite their age and medical issues, the trio head to the Everest base camp. The film’s tagline says, “Friendship was their motivation.” We also get to see a glimpse of the three female leads, Parineeti, Neena and Sarika, who doesn’t seem to have much of a role in this tale of four friends.

From the look of it, Uunchai seems to be a sweet and simple tale of pure friendship, a theme we have been missing in Bollywood for some time now.

Before releasing the trailer, the makers had intrigued the audience with the character posters of senior Bachchan, Kher, Gupta, Sarika and Chopra. Also, during the film’s shoot, the makers had been sharing pictures and videos from the set, hinting at the fun time the cast had during the shoot. Earlier, Parineeti had said how she is “thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir.” She added, “Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”

Makers began shooting for Uunchai in October 2021 in Nepal. They wrapped up the shoot in April 2022. On the last day of the shoot, Anupam Kher had gotten emotional and shared a note on Instagram that read, “Last day of #Uunchai! Laughter, tears, happiness, gratitude, speeches and warm hugs!! Thank you the entire unit and #SoorajBarjatya for making this journey so so blissful and inspirational! See you all in theatres soon. 🙏❤️🙏 #TriumphOfHUMANSPIRIT #ItIsAWrap #ImpossibleIsPossible.”