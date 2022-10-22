Uunchai song Keti Ko is all about sharing good times with friends. Watch video

Director Sooraj Barjatya is coming back with a directorial venture after seven years with Uunchai. The first song from the film, titled Keti Ko, was released on Saturday. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

Keti Ko has all four friends at a party as Danny’s character sings and celebrates. As Danny, Amitabh and Boman join the dance, Anupam’s character looks angry but eventually gives in. The feel-good song has influences of Nepali music.

Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta and revolves around a group of elderly friends, who pursue the dream of their late friend to scale Mt Everest.

Uunchai’s trailer was recently released in Mumbai, where Sooraj, who is otherwise known for maintaining a low profile, spoke about the film. The filmmaker’s earlier directorial blockbusters include Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo where Salman Khan was the lead star. During an interaction, Sooraj was asked why was Salman not a part of Uuchai.

Also Read | What Sooraj Barjatya wanted to do with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Basu Chatterjee had achieved in Chitchor

The director revealed that Salman wanted to be part of the film, but the roles didn’t require a physically fit actor. He said, “When I was making this, Salman asked me, ‘Sooraj what are you making?’ then, ‘Why are you going to the hills?’ Then he also told me, ‘I can do this film!’ I said no! Because we all know he can climb the mountains. But I needed people who can look as if they can’t.”

The film also marks Sooraj’s entry into a different kind of genre, other than the grandeur of song and dance, which he is known for. Uunchai is slated to release on November 11.