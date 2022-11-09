Uunchai screening: From Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities turn up in huge numbers

After seven years, director Sooraj Barjatya is back with another directorial, Uunchai. The film, which releases this Friday, also marks 75 years of the filmmaker’s banner Rajshri Productions. A star-studded screening of the movie took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event saw a huge turnout of celebrities with the likes of Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry and Johny Lever among others in attendance.

Sooraj and the cast of the film, including Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sarika, were seen receiving the guests on the red carpet. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

The screening of Uunchai saw some priceless moments with several celebrities catching up and some actors, who otherwise maintain a low profile, making an appearance.

Check out pictures from Uunchai’s screening:

Actor Salman Khan arrives at the screening of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Salman Khan with director Sooraj Barjatya at the screening of latter's directorial Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh with Anupam Kher at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kajol with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rani Mukerji at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Madhuri Dixit at Uunchai's screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar with director Sooraj Barjatya and actors Boman Irani and Anupam Kher at Uunchai's screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Abhishek Bachchan in a discussion with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at Uunchai's screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Jaya Bachchan with Anupam Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Parineeti Chopra at screening of her film Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Siddhant Chaturvedi do a step from the film's song Keti Ko. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Bhagyashree with actor Boman Irani at the Uunchai screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shakti Kapoor with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shehnaaz Gill with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Fardeen Khan at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Jugal Hansraj at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Soni Razdan with Anupam Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan with actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Mahima Chaudhry at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Uunchai revolves around a group of friends, who decide to climb Mount Everest to honour their late friend. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan as one of the friends in the group. The film is all set to release in theatres on November 11.