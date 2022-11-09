scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Uunchai screening: From Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities turn up in huge numbers

The screening of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming directorial Uunchai was one of the most star-studded events of the year.

Uunchai screeningBig names from the film industry like Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan and others turned up for the screening of Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After seven years, director Sooraj Barjatya is back with another directorial, Uunchai. The film, which releases this Friday, also marks 75 years of the filmmaker’s banner Rajshri Productions. A star-studded screening of the movie took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event saw a huge turnout of celebrities with the likes of Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry and Johny Lever among others in attendance.

Sooraj and the cast of the film, including Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sarika, were seen receiving the guests on the red carpet. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

The screening of Uunchai saw some priceless moments with several celebrities catching up and some actors, who otherwise maintain a low profile, making an appearance.

Check out pictures from Uunchai’s screening:

Salman Khan Actor Salman Khan arrives at the screening of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan Actor Salman Khan with director Sooraj Barjatya at the screening of latter’s directorial Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh Actor Riteish Deshmukh with Anupam Kher at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Uunchai Screening Actor Kajol with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji Actor Rani Mukerji at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit Actor Madhuri Dixit at Uunchai’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar Actor Akshay Kumar with director Sooraj Barjatya and actors Boman Irani and Anupam Kher at Uunchai’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut Actors Kangana Ranaut and Abhishek Bachchan in a discussion with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani at Uunchai’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jaya Bachchan Actor Jaya Bachchan with Anupam Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra Actor Parineeti Chopra at screening of her film Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddhanth Chaturvedi Actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Siddhant Chaturvedi do a step from the film’s song Keti Ko. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhagyashree Actor Bhagyashree with actor Boman Irani at the Uunchai screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shakti Kapoor Actor Shakti Kapoor with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shenaaz Gill Actor Shehnaaz Gill with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fardeen Khan Actor Fardeen Khan at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jugal Hansraj Actor Jugal Hansraj at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Soni Razdan Actor Soni Razdan with Anupam Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakesh Roshan Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan with actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mahima Chaudhry Actor Mahima Chaudhry at the screening of Uunchai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Uunchai revolves around a group of friends, who decide to climb Mount Everest to honour their late friend. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan as one of the friends in the group. The film is all set to release in theatres on November 11.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:32:52 pm
