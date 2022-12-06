Uunchai makers appeal viewers to watch it in theatres, film won’t release on OTT soon

Motivated by the positive response to Uunchai, the makers of the film on Tuesday said the movie will not be available for streaming for a while as they want it to have “a strong and long run” at the theatres. The Rajshri Productions movie, which released on November 11, continues to run in cinema halls in its fourth week. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai has reportedly raised over Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office.

In a statement shared by the production banner on Instagram, the cast and crew thanked everyone for the overwhelming love showered upon the Hindi-language adventure drama.

Also Read | Why Amitabh Bachchan still remains a powerhouse in his 80th year

“A special shoutout to every member of the audience who went to the theatre with family and loved ones and contributed to making Uunchai an exclusive BIG screen experience.

“As Uunchai continues to run in theatres in its 4th week, we as a unit stand proud and humbled. It is the desire of our hearts to see Uunchai have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon,” the team said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Uunchai is the result of seven years of passion, hard work and love, they said. The movie, which revolves around four friends in their twilight years, marks the return of director Sooraj Barjatya to filmmaking after 2015’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Watching a pirated version of the film, delaying the watch or waiting for the film to release online would mean “robbing” oneself of a magical experience, the team added.

“From its conception to its release, every day, we have kept you, our audience in mind and have crafted an experience that we would want you to cherish and remember! The experience of watching a film on the big screen is simply magical!

“So, step out today, go to a theatre near you. Take family and friends along. Relive the experience of buying tickets. Celebrate Uunchai, celebrate films and theatres again with movie lovers known and unknown! Fill up the theatres with your love for films! As makers, your entertainment is our only motivation. See you at the theatres!” the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.