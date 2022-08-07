Uunchai first look: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani undertake a ‘journey that celebrates friendship’

The first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani-starrer Uunchai was released on the occasion of Friendship Day 2022. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai celebrates friendship.

Big B took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Uunchai. He captioned it, “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.”

Proud to unveil #Uunchai’s first look! Congratulations @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya on this spectacular teaser poster on #FriendshipDay. I am joining @SrBachchan & @bomanirani on a trek through the Himalayas in @uunchaithemovie. Prepare to relive your friendships on 11.11.22!🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/7CuvPQThxP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 7, 2022

Anupam Kher also joined Amitabh Bachchan in sharing the film’s poster. He tweeted, “Proud to unveil #Uunchai’s first look! Congratulations @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya on this spectacular teaser poster on #FriendshipDay. I am joining @SrBachchan & @bomanirani on a trek through the Himalayas in @uunchaithemovie. Prepare to relive your friendships on 11.11.22!🙏😍.”

Uunchai actor Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, “Presenting our labour of love. #Uunchai! This journey with @SrBachchan and @AnupamPKher was all heart! Proud to be putting out our teaser poster on #FriendshipDay. Gratitude to @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya for making @uunchaithemovie happen. Can’t wait for 11.11.22.”

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Anupam Kher had earlier shared some glimpses from the film’s sets. The movie went into production last October in Nepal.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Nafisa Ali. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 11 this year.