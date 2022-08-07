scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Uunchai first look: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani undertake a ‘journey that celebrates friendship’

The first look poster of Uunchai shows three friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, trekking through the Himalayas.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 7, 2022 6:12:28 pm
Uunchai first look poster shows three friends Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman IraniSooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai will release on November 11. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

The first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani-starrer Uunchai was released on the occasion of Friendship Day 2022. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai celebrates friendship.

Big B took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Uunchai. He captioned it, “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.”

Anupam Kher also joined Amitabh Bachchan in sharing the film’s poster. He tweeted, “Proud to unveil #Uunchai’s first look! Congratulations @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya on this spectacular teaser poster on #FriendshipDay. I am joining @SrBachchan & @bomanirani on a trek through the Himalayas in @uunchaithemovie. Prepare to relive your friendships on 11.11.22!🙏😍.”

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan calls hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati ‘terrifying’: ‘My hands and legs shake…’

Uunchai actor Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, “Presenting our labour of love. #Uunchai! This journey with @SrBachchan and @AnupamPKher was all heart! Proud to be putting out our teaser poster on #FriendshipDay. Gratitude to @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya for making @uunchaithemovie happen. Can’t wait for 11.11.22.”

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Anupam Kher had earlier shared some glimpses from the film’s sets. The movie went into production last October in Nepal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Nafisa Ali. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 11 this year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 06:12:28 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country's space sector

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold, silver for India in men’s triple jump

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Raining gold for India in boxing, Bronze for India women’s hockey

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena's rival, the Rajasthan ...
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena's rival, the Rajasthan ...
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouri...
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouri...
After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
Kidnapped Mumbai girl: 'They were good to me initially... later, beat me with a belt'

Kidnapped Mumbai girl: 'They were good to me initially... later, beat me with a belt'

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Glimpses from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Paris vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement