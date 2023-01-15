Usha Uthup: Musicians must unite to deliver strong message against war

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

usha uthupUsha Uthup spoke at the ongoing Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival.
Indian pop legend Usha Uthup on Sunday said musicians across the world must unite to deliver a strong message against war and conflict.

Speaking at the ongoing Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival here, the 75-year-old singer recalled how both Russians and Ukrainians had enjoyed her song “Darling, aankhon se aankhein chaar karne do” she had sung by weaving local words into the lyrics during her visit to eastern Europe before the ongoing conflict.

The song from the movie 7 Khoon Maaf has similarities to Russian marching choir “Kalinka”.

Usha Uthup expressed sorrow over the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and said musicians can play the role of peace ambassadors.

“All the musicians of the world must unite and do something for peace. We are citizens of the world first,” she said.

Recalling her initial days as a singer in Trincas restaurant on Park Street in the city in 1969, Uthup said, “Kolkata was then that big, bad, lovely nightclub city. I wore a saree, and could almost hear people wondering: ‘What is this amma going to do here?’ But as I started singing, it struck a chord with them and they accepted me as I was.”

Appreciating her husband’s role in her career, she said, “He allowed me to grow, to fly. Strong family support takes people to places.” She further exhorted aspiring musicians to have patience for good things to happen.

Usha Uthup also said some of the fans used to confuse her with Ila Arun and vice versa and often walked up to them and appreciated them for songs sung by the other.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
