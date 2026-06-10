‘He didn’t charge me’: US taxi driver made Nikhil Nanda realise Raj Kapoor’s global fame

Nikhil Nanda may be one of India’s leading industrialists, but he also shares close ties with two of Bollywood’s most iconic families. The Escorts Kubota chairman is the grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the husband of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In a recent conversation, Nanda opened up about his relationship with Raj Kapoor and revealed a life lesson from his grandfather that continues to shape his understanding of success, reputation and legacy.

Despite being the grandson of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, Nikhil Nanda said he never fully understood Raj Kapoor‘s fame during his childhood.

“I was very close to my maternal side of the family, and I still am. My mother used to take me and my sister to Mumbai during our summer vacations. I saw Raj Kapoor as my grandfather; I never realised how famous he was outside the house. We used to have normal moments of joy. He would take us to Geeta Bhavan and Ravi Cafe,” Nikhil said on Shrishti Sahu’s podcast.

For Nikhil Nanda, Raj Kapoor was simply a loving grandfather rather than the legendary actor and filmmaker.

The moment he realised Raj Kapoor’s global fame

Nikhil Nanda revealed that he only understood the scale of Raj Kapoor’s popularity years later while studying at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Recalling the incident, he said, “I realised who Raj Kapoor was when I was in college. When I went to the University of Pennsylvania, there was a very bad storm and I got stuck there. There were about two or three feet of snow. I was waiting for a taxi and finally found one after 20 or 30 minutes. When I sat inside, I heard Raj Kapoor’s songs playing. The driver was Russian. I told him Raj Kapoor was my grandfather, but he thought I was joking. Luckily, I had a family picture with me. I showed it to him and he stopped the car. That’s when I realised the love and impact he had created. The driver didn’t charge me for the cab ride.”

The anecdote offered a glimpse into Raj Kapoor’s enduring popularity beyond India, particularly in countries such as Russia, where his films continue to enjoy a devoted following.

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Raj Kapoor’s advice that stayed with Nikhil Nanda for life

Nikhil Nanda also shared a memorable conversation he had with Raj Kapoor when he was 12 years old. Curious about what his grandfather expected from him, he asked him a direct question.

“When I was 12 years old, I had a lovely interaction one evening with Raj Kapoor. I looked at him and asked, ‘What is your expectation of me as a grandson?’ He said to me, ‘Nikhil, when you retire, if you are able to get out of a three-wheeler—not a fancy car—and people love you and salute you for the love and impact you have created around you, then, my son, that is the wealth and reputation you will have created for yourself. That is what I would like you to earn.’”

The lesson, Nikhil suggested, shaped his understanding of success, reputation and legacy.

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Nikhil Nanda, who is the father of Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Agastya Nanda, said the advice remains one of the most valuable lessons he has carried throughout his life.

Today, the next generation of the family is forging its own path. While Navya appears increasingly inclined towards business and the family enterprise, Agastya has stepped into the world of cinema, carrying forward the family’s long-standing connection with the entertainment industry.