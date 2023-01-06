Was Urvashi Rautela lurking outside Rishabh Pant’s hospital? See her cryptic post

Urvashi Rautela has been posting cryptically about the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant, with whom she was said to be in a relationship. The actor posted a photo of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on her Instagram story, which left fans wondering if she had paid a visit to the cricketer. Rishabh was recently transferred to the hospital, as he recovers from injuries sustained in a road accident. Urvashi and Rishabh’s rumoured relationship has been the subject of much speculation in the past.

Previously, Urvashi had tweeted that she is ‘praying’, but didn’t make it clear what she was praying for. Many had again made the inference that she was talking about Rishabh. Her mother, Meera Rautela, also wished for the cricketer’s speedy recovery and asked her followers to pray for him.

Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident on December 30 when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee, and lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. He was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened.

Sharing a picture of the cricketer, Urvashi’s mother, Meera had written in an earlier social media post, “Social media ki afavah ek taraf aur aap ka svasth ho ke antarrashtriya star par Uttarakand ka naam roshan karna doosri taraf, siddhilibaba aap par vishesh kripya kare, aap sab bhi prathna kare (Spreading rumours on social media is different and making Uttarakhand popular on the international level is different. May Siddhabali Baba bless you. Please pray for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery) #Godblessyou #RishabhPant.”

While Urvashi and Rishabh never confirmed their relationship, they were rather engaged in a cryptic war of words on social media in the past.

