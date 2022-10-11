scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Urvashi Rautela sports saree and sindoor as she shares cryptic post about love; fans say ‘Please Rishabh Pant ko divert mat karo’

Urvashi Rautela is currently in Australia, days before India plays the T20 World Cup match there.

urvashi rautelaUrvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post. (Photo: Urvashi/Instagram)

Trust Urvashi Rautela to ensure she remains in the news. After being endlessly teased about her alleged association with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, Urvashi intrigued fans with her latest social media post on Tuesday.

In the post, the actor is seen donning a saree with sindoor and a mangal sutra intact, as she captioned her photo, “प्रेम में पड़ी प्रेमिका को, सिन्दूर से प्रिय कुछ नहीं होता !! सारी रस्म रिवाज़ के साथ चाहिए, उम्रभर का साथ पिया तुमसे !! (A woman in love wants nothing but to wear the sindoor, I want your companionship after completing all the traditional rituals).” The photo could either be a gimmick or an actual first look from one of her projects. However, Urvashi chose to not explain herself.

Urvashi Rautela’s new antic has caught the attention of people, if not Rishabh himself, as one of them wrote, “World cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge 😢 but please usko divert na karo.” Yet another person mentioned, “Wait, I will speak with Rishabh.” One user requested her to put a stop to these gestures, as they wrote, “Ab bas bhi kar do.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi is currently in Australia, days before India plays the T20 World Cup match there.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the Tamil film The Legend.

