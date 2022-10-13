scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Urvashi Rautela reacts to accusations of stalking Rishabh Pant: ‘No one cares about me or supports me…’

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself looking rather morose in a saree, and drew comparisons between herself and the late Mahsa Amini.

Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela reacts to stalking Rishabh Pant (Photos: Instagram/ Urvashi Rautela)

Actor Urvashi Rautela has reacted to the accusations of her stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi, who appeared in Australia a week before the T20 World Cup, drew flak for allegedly following the cricketer, and had shared vague posts on love and marriage. She also came under intense scrutiny as she wore sindoor and mangalsutra and social media demanded that she leave Rishabh alone.

Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself looking rather morose in a saree, and drew comparisons between herself and the late  Mahsa Amini. There have been several protests in Iran and across the world after Mahsa Amini died in police detention. She was arrested for not wearing hijab properly.

In her new post, Urvashi said that she has been labelled a stalker and that no one has supported her.

 

“First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world…” She added the hashtags ‘bring back our girls’ and ‘yes all women’ in the caption.

Many extended their support to Urvashi. One wrote, “Never allow anyone to bring you down,” while another added, “Come back to Mumbai and start shooting …” A third added, “Are you okay, sister? We love you.” Others took pot-shots about Rishabh Pant and said that he was ‘busy’ in the World Cup.

The Indian team is in Australia for the T20 World Cup. Urvashi’s latest antics have left social media rather confused, while others have accused her of harassing Pant. Rishabh Pant refuted rumours of dating Urvashi years ago, and had recently gone public with his girlfriend, Isha Negi.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:30:58 pm
