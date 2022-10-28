Urvashi Rautela reveals the ‘RP’ in her life, and it’s not Rishab Pant. See photo

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines ever since she said in an interview that a person named ‘RP’ had waited for her in a hotel lobby for hours just to meet her. While netizens were convinced that ‘RP’ was none other than cricketer Rishab Pant, Urvashi recently revealed who ‘RP’ really is on her Instagram handle.

The actor has been in the eye of storm for allegedly stalking Pant, a claim she has vociferously denied.

Urvashi took to Instagram and posted a picture with actor Ram Pothineni. The actor captioned the picture with red rose and red heart emoticons. She also reposted the same post on her Instagram stories and wrote ‘RP’. Fans were quick enough to comment on Urvashi’s latest post. One of the fans said, “Achha toh ye hai rp.” Another fan said, “RP ka matlab ye tha.” However, Ram has neither posted or reposted the picture with Urvashi.

Pothineni is a Tamil actor, who made his debut with Devadasu. He is best known for his action masala films like Hyper and Ready. His last hit in the industry was iSmart Shankar, which turned out to be a second coming for director Puri Jaganadha, who went on to make Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ram was last seen in Lingusamy’s The Warrior, which was a box-office dud. Urvashi Rautela is part of a Ram Pothineni film directed by Boyapati Srinu.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi had said, “I had a gig in New Delhi after filming in Varanasi, so I had to take a flight. I spent a whole day filming in New Delhi, and when I returned home after around 10 hours of shooting, I had to get ready—and you know how long girls take to prepare. Mr RP arrived, waited for me in the lobby, and asked to meet.”

Urvashi recently flew to Australia ahead of the World Cup and was brutally trolled for chasing Rishab Pant to Australia. The actor hit back at the trolls by posting a map of Australia and wrote, “This is for the Indian Media to see how big Australia is …It’s understood that Iran’s Morality police accused Mahsa Amini of violating law. Before arresting her and taking her to a detention centre to be “EDUCATED. First Iran and now in India, its happening with me, they are Bullying me just Because I never say wrong against anyone #STOPBULLYINGWOMEN.”