Urvashi Rautela plants a kiss on Deepika Padukone’s cheeks, check out Pathaan actor’s reaction

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for a long time now due to her feud with cricketer Rishabh Pant. In a new picture doing rounds on the internet, Urvashi is seen kissing Deepika Padukone on her cheeks while they were on a flight back to Mumbai.

In the photo, Deepika is seen sitting on the seat with a pillow in her hand and Urvashi is seen holding her face as she plants a kiss on her cheeks. Deepika’s reaction to the kiss was very warm as she closed her eyes and had a wide smile on her face.

Urvashi Rautela and Deepika Padukone. Urvashi Rautela and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai from Dubai on Wednesday. Netizens loved her airport look and tagged her as ‘perfect’. One of the fans wrote, “Her airport looks are unbeatable,” while another fan commented, “Her styling is on point.” Yet another fan wrote “She is such a classy woman.”

Urvashi Rautela often shows her love and appreciation for Deepika through her Instagram stories and posts. Recently when reports surfaced online about Deepika being rushed to the hospital after her heart rate had increased, Urvashi was among the first celebrities to wish her a speedy recovery. She posted a video of her and Deepika hugging at an event and wrote, “Please take care of your health… you’re precious DP.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in her kitty.